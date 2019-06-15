× 5 injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO – Five Kansas City Missouri residents were injured Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks after a boat explosion.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat explosion happened after the boat had been refilled with fuel. The driver of the boat started the engine triggering the explosion. The highway patrol says the lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure created the explosion.

The explosion knocked one person from the boat into the lake.

The passengers in the boat were: Patrick Barber,39, Robert Barber, 71, Carl Harris, 42, Kathryn Harris, 6, and 48-year-old Cynthia Sterling. All suffered moderate injuries, except for Carl Harris who was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.