Savannah LaneST. LOUIS - Savannah is now a 5th grader at Columbia Middle School in the Columbia Community School District. According to her mother, Savannah is always asking questions about science and checks the weather every day. She recently did an oral report for the astronaut Sally Ride Scholarship Foundation! Savannah is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.