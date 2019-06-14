× The Stanley Cup spent the night with Clayton police officers

LAYTON, Mo. – The Stanley Cup spent the night under the watchful eye of Clayton Police Department officers. Blues players joined the officers in photos posted to Facebook:

“The Stanley Cup was well protected as it spent Thursday night in Clayton. Officers from the Clayton Police Department were invited by St. Louis Blues players to see and hoist the Stanley Cup.

Congratulations St. Louis Blues and thank you for the opportunity.

WE HAVE THE CUP!!!!”