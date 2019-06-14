× Sources: One person dead in Monroe County train vs. tractor accident

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – An accident involving thirty railroad cars and a tractor in southern Monroe County has claimed one life, sources are telling FOX2.

The accident, near Fults Road and Bluff Road in Monroe County near Maeystown, has drawn first responders from several area departments, including a hazmat unit from St. Clair County, emergency management officials confirm to FOX2.

Sources say there are multiple railroad cars on fire.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.