Oakville ready to celebrate Blues and hometown hero Maroon at Stanley Cup parade

OAKVILLE, Mo. – In Oakville, Blues fans and fans of Oakville native Pat Maroon are working hard to be part of Saturday’s big Stanley Cup celebration parade.

“Everywhere you go, the talk is Pat Maroon and the Blues and our hometown hero,” said Oakville resident Craig Sanders.

Sanders, along with his wife and friends, built a huge Blues float for the parish picnic parade last Saturday. In the middle of the parade, an unexpected visitor jumped on board.

“We weren’t very far into the parade and (Blues mascot) Louie jumped onto the float and road through the entire parade with us.”

Kids jammed the float for the ride and they got a great reaction.

“It was extremely loud,” said Olivia Sanders, Craig’s daughter. “Everyone was saying ‘Let’s go Blues,’ singing ‘Gloria,’ cheering, smiling, and doing lots of fun stuff.”

Now that it’s successfully past the parish parade test, the Sanders family would like their float to take part in Saturday’s big parade downtown but officials have given them a thumbs down on that idea. They’re disappointed but they’re still true-blue Blues supporters and of hometown boy Pat Maroon.

“We’re really crazy about Pat Maroon and all the Blues,” said Cheryl Sanders.

Craig said Oakville will likely be a ghost town on Saturday.

“…Everyone we know and talked to are all going down to the parade. We all love the Blues,” he said.