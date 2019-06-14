× Last defendant sentenced in 2014 fatal Bevo hammer attack

ST. LOUIS – The last of four teenagers involved in the brutal killing of a Bosnian immigrant in 2014 was sentenced Friday.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 20-year-old Travis Kidd will spend 18 years in prison as a result of a plea deal.

In April, prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge to a second-degree charge and dropped the charge of armed criminal action in exchange for Kidd’s guilty plea.

Kidd was 16 when he, along with two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old attacked and killed Zemir Begic in the Bevo neighborhood.

Begic, his fiancée, and two friends were walking to their vehicle in the 4200 block of Itaska around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 30, 2014, when they were accosted by four teenagers. Begic and his group got into their vehicle and drove off but one of the teens jumped on the back of the car.

Begic got out of his car and exchanged words with that individual, at which point the other teenagers attacked. Prosecutors said one of the suspects, identified as Juan Carlos Fabian-Lutz, struck Begic with a hammer, causing blunt force trauma to the head and upper body. The suspects fled after the attack.

Begic was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The four suspects, identified as Fabian-Lutz, Darrian Johner, Kidd, and Robert Mitchell, were later arrested and all charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Fabian-Lutz and Johner were 15 at the time of the murder. Kidd and Mitchell were 16 and 17 years of age, respectively.

Fabian-Lutz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January 2017 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole or probation on his 21st birthday.

Mitchell and Johner were each sentenced to 18 years in prison.