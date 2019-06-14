Get your hands on pickle-flavored popcorn at Trader Joe’s

ST. LOUIS- If you find yourself in a pickle for a snack, you may want to take a trip to Trader Joe's.

The grocery chain introducing a new salty treat for summertime called "Popcorn In A Pickle". " This is its second summer appearance, which means it was popular enough to be brought back another year. "

Trader Joes say the pickle-flavored popcorn is just right for cookouts, watching baseball or sitting by the pool.

The light snack is only 150 calories in a 2-cup serving and costs just under $2 a bag.

