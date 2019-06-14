Funeral service for fallen Maryland Heights firefighter Chris Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - With ladders raised and flags flying, hundreds of firefighters across the St. Louis-area honored a fallen brother Friday.

Maryland Heights firefighter and paramedic Chris Moore was remembered as a "firefighter's firefighter," an adoring father, and a man with a great sense of humor.

"And I'd look up and say, 'Hey, Metro!' and he'd just turn around and look at me and say, 'What's up, boss?'" Maryland Heights Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Steve Rinehart said.

Moore earned the nickname "Metro" because he once worked at the Metro West Fire District. But for the last 18 years, he was with the Maryland Heights Fire District. He also worked as a Eureka firefighter.

"He was an instinctive firefighter, I'll tell you that," said retired Eureka Fire Captain David Liebenguth. "I'd follow this kid to Hell itself if he said we could do it."

Moore suffered an unspecified medical emergency June 6 while on duty and died June 8.

Moore is survived by his two children: an 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

"His children -- they're ours now and we 'll take care of them," Maryland Heights Fire District Captain Rob Daus said. "It's going be hard but we'll get back on the firetrucks and we will respond on the next alarm and that's how we will honor Chris."

Friends said Moore loved fishing and hunting with his kids, loved country music and rodeos, and loved a good argument.

"He would argue any point, how long it took to chill beer and ice water, or how many people are here today, but if he trusted you he'd never question you. He'd die for you," Rinehart said.

During the funeral, speaker after speaker talked about how Moore believed in the brotherhood of firefighters.

"He was always excited to be in the engine house on the engine company all the time; that's what Chris lived for," Liebenguth said.

After the funeral, a large procession traveled through Maryland Heights and through the engine bay at Firehouse Number One. Moore was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ballwin.

Governor Mike Parson ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Louis County for one full day on Friday, June 14 to honor him.