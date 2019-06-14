× Alton man sentenced to 80 years for 2017 murder

ALTON, Ill. – An Alton man will spend the next 80 years in prison for a May 2017 murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.

According to prosecutors, Derrance Taylor was found shot to death in the 900 block of Union Street around 4:15 a.m. on Mother’s Day.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the murder.

Cameron Matlock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Taylor’s death. Prosecutors said Matlock was on federal parole when he killed Taylor.

Matlock’s criminal history includes a 2009 conviction for mob action and a 2014 conviction for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On April 11, 2019, a jury convicted Matlock for Taylor’s murder after just three hours of deliberation.