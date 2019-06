× Yadier Molina congratulates Vladimir Tarasenko over FaceTime

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina congratulated Blues’ Right Winger Vladimir Tarasenko with a FaceTime call after Game 7 Wednesday night.

Molina posted the screenshot of the Facetime call to his Instagram account with the caption with ” @vt9191 lets go champ !!!!!! @stlouisblues thanks mikecaruso”

Both Molina and Tarasenko are all smiles.