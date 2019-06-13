Standoff continues between armed man and police in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTRY, Mo. - A standoff with a barricaded gunman in unincorporated north St. Louis County exceeded 14 hours Thursday. The man fired a gun at police several times throughout the day.

"That suspect is very aggressive, possibly trained, but is also using something with a little bit of power to it," said Sergeant Ben Granda with the St. Louis County Police Department.

The standoff began around 8:15 a.m after US Marshals attempted to arrest a man in his forties who is wanted on felony charges. The man barricaded himself in a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive.

Police said when the situation began, there was a woman in the home who is related to the suspect. She was able to get out of the home, and the suspect was then believed to be the only person inside. It is not clear if the suspect lives in the home where he barricaded himself.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit along with officers from St. Charles County, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and trained negotiators worked throughout the day to get the suspect to come out.

"We are working with family members, we have one of our department chaplains on scene. We're doing everything that we can to bring this to a safe and peaceful resolution," said Granda.

Despite police efforts, they said the suspect was not receptive to negotiations and continued to fire his weapon.

Fox 2/News 11’s Dan Gray was on the scene when shots were fired just before his report on Fox 2 News at 5 p.m.

"Within seconds before we were going live, we heard gunshots," Gray said.

St. Louis County police tweeted a photo of an armored vehicle with two windows shot.

"It looked like there were three bullet holes in the front windshield, and that was shortly after we heard the shots, the ten shots fired, so apparently this guy was aiming at law enforcement."

In addition to the armored vehicle, Granda said the suspect also shot a robot that was deployed in an effort to locate the suspect. Granda said the suspect appeared to be firing at random out of the front of the home.

Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution but did not specify how many homes were cleared.

"Right now, there's not an end in sight, and we're faced with a pretty difficult task of getting someone into custody as safely as possible, when that individual is open to violence," said Granda.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2/News 11 for the latest details.