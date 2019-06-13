St. Louis native and a face of Black Lives Matter speaks at Ethical Society of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Dozens of people came out to the Ethical Society of St. Louis on Thursday night to hear from Brittany Packnett. She is an appointed member of the Ferguson Commission and a face of Black Lives Matter.

Packnett calls St. Louis home. She is a known activist and was also a member of former President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing. On Thursday, people had a chance to listen to some of her experiences and ask questions.

Packnett was named one of Time Magazine's "12 New Faces of Black Leadership." More of her interview will be featured on a future episode of "The Pulse of St. Louis" hosted by FOX 2's Shirley Washington.