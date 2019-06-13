St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship bobbleheads available for pre-order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Winning the Stanley Cup isn't the only first for the St. Louis Blues.

For the first time in team history, they'll have Stanley Cup Champion Bobbleheads!

The newly Stanley Cup champions bobbleheads are available for pre-order from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for $40 each.

Each player has their own champion bobblehead holding a mini replica of the Stanley Cup including the mascot "Louie."

Also, there will be a special MVP figure of Ryan O'Reilly holding the Conn Smythe Tropthy, and a mini set of three bobbleheads of O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Jordan Binnington.