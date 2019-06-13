× Officer shoots domestic violence suspect near Westport

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer shot a domestic violence suspect Thursday morning near Westport.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Congressional Drive.

Police were searching for a 31-year-old suspect after a reported domestic violence incident that happened at a home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glasgow Village. They said that the suspect fired a weapon at the mother of his child.

The man later made death threats against her, as well as suicidal threats and a threat to law enforcement. A child was present during the time of the shooting. The mother and the child were not injured during the incident but they were shaken up, Granda said.

An investigation led police to the suspect’s place of employment, where detectives tried to arrest him. They were wearing vests identifying themselves as police. The suspect saw them coming and, according to Granda, “didn’t go with the program.”

The suspect ran from the detectives and pulled a gun from his waist area. Granda said police fired shots at the suspect when he pointed the weapon at them.

The suspect was hit once by officers and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury. They suspect was listed in critical condition.

“No officer wants to be involved in an officer-involved shooting. We understand that no matter what the suspect did, there are friends and family involved. So, in this case, nobody wins,” said St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar.

The officer who shot the suspect is 31-years-old. He has been with the county police department for the last nine years.

St. Louis County police would not say where the suspect worked, just that it was on Congressional.