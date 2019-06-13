× Multiple animals back in enclosures after escaping at Grant’s Farm

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple animals escaped out of their enclosures on Wednesday from Grant’s Farm. A media relations contact for Grant’s Farm refused to tell FOX 2 how many animals escaped, how they got out and what kind of animals escaped.

Jeff Knapper, director of heritage at Anheuser-Busch, sent the following statement:

“Earlier today, a few animals got free of their enclosure at Grant’s Farm. They were safely returned to their enclosure by our expert animal staff in short order without any harm to them or our guests. “If any viewers would like to see our animals back safely in their enclosures they’re welcome to join us tonight at the Bauernhof starting at 5 p.m. to watch the Blues face off against the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. “Each animal species at Grant’s Farm has protocols that are reviewed annually by our Animal Care Team and Veterinarian and we work closely with local and government enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our animals and guests.”

FOX 2 went to Grant’s Farm on Wednesday night during their St. Louis Blue’s watch party and staff said there was nobody there that could give FOX 2 an on-camera interview about the incident. This incident isn’t the first problem Grant’s Farm has experience in recent years. In 2018, FOX 2 reported about the four different elephants that died at the facility within a years time. Staff remained tight-lipped about the incident of the escaped animals and would not offer further details.