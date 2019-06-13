Dave Chappelle will be making his Broadway debut this summer with a five-run show.

The comedian is no stranger to the stage, having played countless stand-up sets across the globe. However, he could have something different in store for fans with his first Broadway show.

“Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway” will have a limited run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from July 9-13.

Chappelle won his first Emmy in 2017 for best guest actor in a comedy series after hosting the first post-election episode of “Saturday Night Live,” beating out fellow “SNL” guest hosts Tom Hanks and Lin-Manuel Miranda. He won another Emmy in 2018 for outstanding variety special for his Netflix comedy special “Equanimity.” And he picked up Grammys for best comedy album in 2018 and 2019.

Chappelle is also set to win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humorat the Kennedy Center in October.

So could a Tony Award now be in the cards for Chappelle?

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale program for the Broadway show begins Tuesday, while the general public will have a chance to buy tickets starting June 21.

Just make sure you keep your phone tucked away if you plan to attend. According to The Boston Globe, producers have already warned attendeesthat “all phones will be put in a locked pouch during the show and anyone smuggling one in will be ejected.”