Blues to celebrate with St. Louis during Stanley Cup Championship parade this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues have announced some details for the parade after their historic Stanley Cup win. They made the announcement on Twitter:

“Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally! The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch. More details to come.”

Parade route:

Parade route:

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

St. Louis took the series four games to three and is the second team in as many years to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, following the Capitals in 2017-18.

The Blues led 2-0 after the first period and added two more in the third. Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots.

With the win, the Blues ended the longest wait in NHL history — 51 seasons — for a team to win its first championship.

In January, St. Louis owned the worst record in the league.

The Blues haven’t played in a Stanley Cup Final since 1970, when they also faced the Boston Bruins.

Before the game, Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Aly Raisman and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wore Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz’s jersey as they pumped up the Bruins crowd. The game took place in Boston. Ortiz was shot over the weekend in the Dominican Republic.