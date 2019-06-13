Blues players take Stanley Cup to OB Clark in Brentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The celebration continues across St. Louis as your Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues, returned home early Thursday morning.

Hockey fans gathered at OB Clark off of Brentwood where most of the team have been gathered for much of the day.

At Arch Apparel off of Hanley, fans were lined up to get their St. Louis merchandise. The St. Louis centric clothing company has been sending shirts around the world to military bases.

Arch Apparel has also been selling a “Finally” t-shirt that fans have been snapping up early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, just down the street at OB Clark, the Blues were posted up celebrating. Fans tossed flip-flops, cell phone cases and anything they could find to get signed by the players and coaches who were gathered for a private party.

Steen, Pat Maroon, and The Chief - Coach Berube have been enjoying the moment.

As of noon, Arch Apparel had sold about 7,000 of those “Finally” shirts.

Brentwood Police and Fire departments have been doing a good job trying to manage traffic and fans who just want to be near this Cinderella story of a team.