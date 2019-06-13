Blues Championship Rally preparations underway at the Gateway Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Preparations were underway for the Blues Championship Rally in downtown St. Louis Saturday. Lisa Hart gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the groundwork being done under the Gateway Arch.

Before the rally at the Gateway Arch fans can participate in the victory parade that will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St.

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. St. Louis took the series four games to three and is the second team in as many years to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, following the Capitals in 2017-18.

The Blues led 2-0 after the first period and added two more in the third. Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots.

With the win, the Blues ended the longest wait in NHL history -- 51 seasons -- for a team to win its first championship.