Blues Championship Parade to Air Live on FOX 2

Coverage will be presented in partnership with FOX Sports Midwest

FOX 2 and FOX Sports Midwest will televise the St. Louis Blues’ Championship Parade and Rally live on Saturday, June 15, starting at Noon. Coverage will also stream live on FOX2Now.com, our FOX 2 News app, and FOX2Now on Facebook.

Bringing the most comprehensive coverage from the ground and from the air, our coverage includes FOX 2 anchors, reporters, and sports team, alongside FOX Sports Midwest team including Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly, Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko, TV analyst Darren Pang, Blues Live host Scott Warmann, former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers and reporters Erica Weston and Andy Strickland.

The parade route begins at 18th St. and Market St. in downtown St. Louis and ends at Broadway and Market St. A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch.

***A special programming note: The U.S. Open will begin at 11am on FOX 2, then switch over to KPLR 11 from Noon-3, so if you plan to record the U.S. Open, set your DVR for both stations.