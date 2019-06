× 5-year-old shot near Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 5-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition late Thursday night after being shot in the chest.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Lindell boulevards.

The child was riding in a car at the time of the shooting, police said.

No other information was released on the shooting.