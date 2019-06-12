× St. Louis man wins $50,000 in Powerball drawing

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has plans to pay off his and his wife’s vehicles after winning $50,000 during a recent Powerball drawing.

Richard Payne said he likes to pick his own numbers when he plays Powerball, opting to use birthdays and ages of loved ones.

The winning numbers for the June 1 drawing were 6, 15, 34, 45, 52; the Powerball number was 8. The $50,000 prize is awarded to players matching four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

Payne purchased his winning ticket at the QuikTrip located in the 7400 block of N. Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood.

Payne is the 28th person in Missouri to win a $50,000 Powerball prize this year.