Reserve your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tickets are now available to reserve for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in St. Louis.

Only 11,000 raffle tickets are available to win this home starting on Wednesday, June 12 while the winning ticket will be drawn August 22nd on KPLR 11's sister station, Fox 2 News.

The estimated value of the home is $487,000 and is approximately 4,718 square feet.

It is is a 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath home and has a 3-car garage. The home comes with a vast kitchen, cafe, and great room. There is also a lower level entertainment area featuring a theatre, game room, hockey rick, and secret room.

The home is conveniently located right off of I-70.

For more information visit www.dreamhome.org