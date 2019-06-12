× Puppy found mutilated; Humane Society of Missouri offering reward

ST. LOUIS – A 3-month-old pit bull puppy was abandoned after a botched attempt at an ear-cropping and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force wants to find the person responsible.

According to an HSMO spokesperson, a passerby saw the puppy dropped out of a car and bleeding Monday afternoon on Chambers Road west of the village of Riverview in north St. Louis County.

The puppy was brought to the Humane Society’s Mackline Avenue location for immediate medical help. Staffers have named the puppy “Gloria.”

Dr. Mark Wright, director of shelter medicine at the Humane Society of Missouri, said both of the puppy’s ears had very jagged, open, bleeding wounds in what appeared to be a cruel, amateur attempt to crop the animal’s ears.

“This poor puppy endured horrific pain under what was surely inhumane, unsanitary conditions,” Dr. Wright said.

The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible.