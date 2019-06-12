Former Alton teacher facing new sexual abuse allegations

ALTON, IL – A former middle school teacher in Alton, IL, is facing new allegations of sexual abuse and police are encouraging any other victims to speak out.

William C. Ingersoll was arrested on one count of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse on May 22, 2019. Since then, more individuals have come forward to report inappropriate sexual relations with the teacher.

Police say that, at the time of his arrest, there was no indication others had been victimized. Alton Police say the best way to stop a predator is to break the silence of victims and they encourage anyone who may be a victim of Ingersoll to come forward.

Anyone who would like to initiate a report with the Alton Police Department about an encounter with Ingersoll, or any other suspect, can respond in person to Alton Police Headquarters, 1700 East Broadway in Alton, or contact detectives by telephone at 618-463-3505 extension 634.

38.890604 -90.184276