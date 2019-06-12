Blues fans will gather across St. Louis to watch Game 7

Posted 10:55 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, June 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS - There are many watch parties taking place across St. Louis for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night.

The watch party at the Enterprise Center is sold out but there are still tickets available for the one taking place at Busch Stadium.

In addition,  fans can cheer on the Boys in Blue with FOX 2 & KPLR 11!   Our “We Want the Cup Watch Parties” start at Ballpark Village two hours prior to puck drop tonight.  The playoff energy has been so incredible - catch all games on the 40-foot screen inside – we’ll be broadcasting live from the Fox Sports Midwest Live stage and handing out beads!

Some fans say they aren’t planning on going to a formal watch party but instead will watch from home with friends.

 

 

 

