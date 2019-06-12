Blues fans flock to City Museum to see Stanley Cup mural from the Old Barn

ST. LOUIS, MO - As fans hope that the St. Louis Blues make history Wednesday evening, some made their way to a stained-glass piece of Blues history for a pre-game pilgrimage.  The City Museum in downtown St. Louis is now the home “Mayhem on Ice”, a stained-glass mural that was once housed behind a bar inside the old Arena.

The W. F. Other Unique Art Glass Company was the maker of this work of art. City Museum saved the piece that dates from 1967.

On Wednesday, they were allowing guests in for free to see the detail in the panels that depict the Blues hosting the Red Wings while playing for the Stanley Cup.

