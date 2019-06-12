4 kids killed in 5 days in St. Louis; city leaders outraged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another tragic shooting and death of a child in St Louis. Four children have died from guns since Saturday.

Most recently, Myiesha Cannon, a 16-year-old honor roll student at Sumner High School, was shot dead early Wednesday morning while sitting on a porch.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he’s doing everything within the department to curb the violence. Meanwhile, city leaders said police cannot solve the problem alone, and the victim's family members said enough is enough – the senseless violence must end.

“Somebody shot her in the head,” said Latrice Cannon, Myiesha’s mother.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Police have called the shooting suspicious.

Cannon is the fourth child in five days to die to gun violence.

Last Saturday night, 16-year-old Jashon Johnson was shot on Allen near Jefferson Avenue in south St. Louis. The following night, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell and a 6-year-old were shot on Michigan Avenue in south city. Powell died in the shooting.

On Monday night, 11-year-old Charnija Keys was shot in the head inside her home on N. 20th Street.

Community leaders said they’re fed up with the violence and say innocent children are becoming victims.

“Anytime young people lose their lives it affects all of us. It affects the church and community as a whole. We are disturbed,” said Rev. Anthony Witherspoon.

“The city must let us know that human life is important enough to reinvest into human life. Until we do that, we are going to have 3-year-olds murdered,” Rev. Darryl Gray.

Even though homicide detectives are handling two of the cases, they have not labeled two of the deaths homicides at this point.

In regards to the other shootings, the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.