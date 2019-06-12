16-year-old girl shot dead outside neighborhood home

ST. LOUIS - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue near North Taylor Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found  16-year-old Myiesha Cannon with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the shooting are scarce as The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

