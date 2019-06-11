Suspect steals from more than dozen vehicles overnight

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police in Maryland Heights are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who broke into more than a dozen cars and stole items.

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours of June 10.

In surveillance images supplied by police, the suspect can be observed wearing two backpacks and carrying a plastic bag as he inspects and then gains access to one vehicle.

Police said the suspect had a Nike swoosh tattoo on his upper left arm and multiple tattoos on his forearms. He was wearing Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Shane Monnig at the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700. People can also call the department’s anonymous tip line at 314-209-8477.