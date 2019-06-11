Summertime brings shortages to local food banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Summer for most people means fewer worries and more vacations but for local food banks, it means the annual worry of not having enough donations during the summer.

"We estimate that we might have enough food to handle our families through the month of June but after that, it’s going to get slim pickings," said Mary Hettenhausen, site manager for the Feed My People food pantry in High Ridge.

Feed My People, which operates two pantries in High Ridge and Lemay, is a Christian organization but doesn't turn anyone away. They serve nearly 4,000 people every month.

Hettenhausen said the demand grows in the summer.

"Because with the kids being out of school and they're not getting breakfasts meals, they're not getting lunch meals through the school programs, it falls on the family onus to get them fed,” she said.

The biggest need for donations is canned meats, tuna, and hearty soups, plus personal care items.

"Our food supplies this year, we're about 5,000 pounds less than we were last year and that could be quite detrimental to some families," Hettenhausen said.

With fewer food drives in the summer, Feed My People representatives and volunteers are planning to be outside grocery stores and other businesses seeking donations.