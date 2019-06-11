× Cardinals active Yadier Molina from injured list

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have activated catcher Yadier Molina from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined on May 29 due to a right thumb tendon strain.

Molina is batting .265 with 4 home runs and 33 RBI this season.

With Molina back in the fold, the Cardinals optioned rookie catcher Andrew Knizer to their AAA affiliate in Memphis. Knizer appeared in two games with the Cardinals during his call-up.