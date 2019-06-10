Three-year-old killed after shots fired into group standing on St. Louis sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two young children were shot in south St. Louis Sunday night. Police say that the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Michigan. The six, and three-year-old victims were taken to the hospital. The three-year-old later died from the injuries.

The deceased child has been identified by police as Kenndei Powell. The six-year-old was grazed by a bullet and is in critical condition at the hospital.

A police report says that seven adults and children were standing next to a vehicle occupied by a 28-year-old woman Sunday at around 8:30pm. A white four-door vehicle drove by and fired shots at the group, injuring some of the youngest members. Two six-year-olds, a four-year-old, an eight-year-old, and two other 28-year-olds were not hit by the bullets coming from the vehicle.

Homicide investigators are working on this case. They have not released any information about possible suspects in this shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).