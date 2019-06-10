Poplar Street Bridge lane closures begin Monday for nearly a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Construction on the Poplar Street Bridge starts Monday, June 10 and could cause some major backups for a few weeks

Starting Monday two right lanes of 55 and 64 eastbound into Illinois will close for several weeks.

During the closure, crews will perform critical repairs to the bridge surface on the Illinois side.

In Missouri, the Marion Street ramp to Interstate-55 northbound and the right lane of I-55 northbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will also be closed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said your best bet is to take the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, carpool, or try and use the Metrolink.

IDOT hopes to reopen the lanes by July 3rd.

While the lanes are closed, drivers should prepare for extensive delays, especially during the morning and evening rush hours, and plan accordingly.

