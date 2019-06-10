× Planned Parenthood wins temporary injunction for St. Louis clinic

ST. LOUIS – A preliminary injunction has been granted to Planned Parenthood in St. Louis.

The injunction stops the state of Missouri from closing the abortion clinic in the Central West End.

The state’s top health official says women treated at the clinic have faced life and death issues in the past year. Planned Parenthood’s attorneys accused the governor and health department of “weaponizing” laws to shut down the facility.

The judge also ruled the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must decide on Planned Parenthood’s license renewal no later than Friday, June 21.

Statement of Dr. Leana Wen, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

“Today’s decision is a clear victory for our patients — and for people across Missouri — but the threat to safe, legal abortion in the state of Missouri and beyond is far from over. We’ve seen just how closely anti-health politicians came to ending abortion care for an entire state. We are in a state of emergency for women’s health in America. In Missouri, and across the country, Planned Parenthood will do whatever it takes to combat the extreme, dangerous, and unconstitutional efforts by politicians to ban access to health care including safe, legal abortion. We will never stop fighting for our patients.”

Statement of Dr. Colleen McNicholas, OB-GYN, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region: