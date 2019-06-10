× Parents charged in the death of child left in hot car

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the parents in the death of a baby girl left in a hot vehicle for at least 12 hours on Sunday, June 2nd. The parents, Matthew Eichelberger, 27, and Candace Rucker, 24, were charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of their daughter 11-month-old Joseline Eichelberger.

Both are being held on $50,000 bond each at the St. Louis County Justice Center.