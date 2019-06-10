× MoDOT to close Route 141 ramp to Clayton Road this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Beginning this Friday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from southbound Route 141 to Clayton Road for preventative maintenance work.

Crews will close the ramp at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 so they can place an overlay on the ramp.

During the ramp closure, MoDOT said drivers can access Clayton Road using the exit at Woods Mill/South Outer 40 or the exit at Town and Country Drive.

The ramp is expected to reopen Monday, June 17 at 5 a.m. before the morning rush hour.