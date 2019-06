× Illinois man faces hate crime charge after vandalizing Soulard home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Salem, Illinois man faces a hate crime charge after reportedly vandalizing a home in Soulard.

Police say 33-year-old Charles Patton was the man who entered a home in the 1300 block of Sidney last month while shouting threats and damaging property.

He was reportedly set off by a rainbow flag display on the property.