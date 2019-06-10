Firefighters rescue five people from fast-moving fire at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. — Five residents were rescued Monday morning from a “ quick-moving” fire that caused significant damage to an apartment complex in Arnold.

According to Rock Community Fire Department spokesperson when crews arrived on scene at the Meramec Valley Apartments they were meet with heavy flames around 5:30 a.m.

Two people trapped by fire and smoke were rescued from the second floor of the building by ladder and were taken to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control at around 6:20 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, but we're told there were several people in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

