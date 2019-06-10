× Driver killed, 11-year-old injured after Highway 61 collision

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Southbound Highway 61 near Highway KK was closed several hours Monday following a fatal collision involving an SUV and dump truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the SUV crashed into the dump truck.

The driver of the SUV was killed and an 11-year-old passenger was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital. The child’s condition was not provided.

State police said the accident remains under investigation.