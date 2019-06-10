× Cardinals to host Blues watch party for Game 7

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday night they will host a Blue watch party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Boston. Both the Blues and Cardinals are teaming up for the watch party between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins for Wednesday, June 12th Game 7 scheduled for 7 pm.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Tuesday, June 11th at 2 pm for $20 on Cardinals.com.

Purchasers will be limited to only 4 tickets per transaction.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.

At the time of purchase, ticket holders will be assigned the best tickets available. All tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark mobile app.

Food and beverages will be available at concession stands in the stadium.

Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open at 5:30 pm. Security measures used during baseball games will be in place for the watch party.

The Jumbotrons in Busch Stadium will show the hockey game and the Cardinals vs. Marlins.

The watch party will be held rain or shine.