Cardinals announce special ticket offer and contest for All-Star voters

ST. LOUIS – With voting for the 2019 Major League All-Star Game underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are asking their fans to cast ballots for the “Midsummer Classic” and offering special deals and sweepstakes to encourage voting.

The Cardinals said fans who vote online can purchase $8 tickets for upcoming Friday home games against the Arizona Diamondbacks or Houston Astros. If a fan casts five online ballots and selects the Cardinals as their “favorite club,” they’ll be entered for a chance to win four tickets and all-inclusive passes to the July 28 Cardinals-Astros game.

Fans can vote up to five times in any 24-hour period on Cardinals.com and can cast an additional ballot on Google by searching “MLB vote.”

Primary voting for the 2019 All-Star Game ends Friday, June 21 at 3 p.m.