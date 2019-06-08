Wear Orange Day raises awareness about gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Better Family Life partnered with 95.5 The Lou (WFUN) & Hot 104.1 (WHHL) for the annual Wear Orange Day. A walk, resource fair and day of service held Saturday.

The walk started at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church located at 1118 North Grand Boulevard, in north St. Louis, and concluded at The Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Following the walk, a rally and a community resource fair took place at The Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

A day of service was also hosted by Moms Demand Action where St. Louisans were encouraged to volunteer to clean up their parks, streets, and serve their neighbors.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and was created in an effort to raise awareness surrounding the issue of senseless gun violence in communities across America. The focus of this effort is to lead a bipartisan charge to concentrate annual heightened attention to gun violence and gun safety. “Last year we were amazed by the amount of support this initiative brought and believe it or not, violence was down 9% but there is still a lot of work to do,” said Nate Dixon, Radio One St. Louis Station Manager. Last year, over 2000 residents participated in activities revolving around these events. Radio One will be promoting #WearOrangeSTL through its various platforms

According to the wearorange.org website, Orange is the color hunters use to protect themselves and others from harm, it is a bright bold color that demands to be seen, expresses our collective hope as a nation – a hope for a future free from gun violence.

For more information, you can log onto www.wearorangestl.com.