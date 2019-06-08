Pulse – STL Summit showcases region’s $240 billion healthcare industry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 Global-STLHealth Innovation Summit held at Washington University in St. Louis showcases the region’s $240 billion dollar healthcare industry for digital health companies around the world. Find out why the Gateway City is a great place for businesses to secure opportunities and lucrative deals.

Guests:

  • Amanda Purnell, Innovation Specialist, VA St. Louis Healthcare System
  • Vijay Chauhan, GlobalSTL Lead
  • Philip Payne, Director Institute for Informatics at Washington University in St. Louis
  • David Yavin, President, North America Medial Earlysign
