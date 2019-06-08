Maryland Heights Firefighter-Paramedic dies in the line-of-duty

Posted 9:06 pm, June 8, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Maryland Heights Fire Protection Saturday announced one their own died Saturday.  Firefighter-Paramedic Chris Moore suffered a medical emergency on Friday, June 7th, and found deceased Saturday at his home.

His passing is being considered as an in the line-of-duty death.

The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Moore was an 18-year veteran of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.