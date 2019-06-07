× Wildwood man convicted of sex crimes against girls in his neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a Wildwood man Thursday for sexually abusing three girls in his neighborhood over a decade ago.

Jason Lawson had been charged with three counts of statutory sodomy, and one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.

Lawson’s lawyer, Mark Hammer, said they’ll appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors said Lawson sexually abused three girls, all of whom were between the ages of eight and 10. Two of the victims lived in the same neighborhood as Lawson at the time within the city of Wildwood. Lawson also knew the third victim.

The abuse took place between January 2007 and January 2009; another between August 2006 and August 2009; and a third between June 2014 and June 2017.

Lawson denied the girls’ allegations during the trial.

Lawson, 52, will be sentenced July 30.