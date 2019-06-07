Weather Kid of the Week: Chandler Spies

ST. LOUIS - Chandler Spies is now a 4th grader at Forest Park Elementary in the Fort Zumwalt School District. According to his mother, Chandler is fascinated with natural disasters. He enjoys researching weather patterns, often on a global scope. Chandler Spies is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

