Video shows man on front of New York bus get yanked down, tackled by multiple people

MANHATTAN — Video shows a man clinging to the top of an MTA bus near Union Square and stabbing at the bus with something being yanked down and restrained by New Yorkers.

Despite the crowd yelling that the man had a knife, police said he did not have a knife but was striking the bus with a blunt object.

A witness who shared video with WPIX said the man blocked the M15 bus, so the driver told the man to move.

WE JUST DID A CITIZEN ARREST pic.twitter.com/NVWhjKKeTX — katelyn (@vxkatelyn) June 7, 2019

"He started slicing up the bus then acting crazy," the witness tweeted.

"That looks insane!," NYCT Subway replied.

Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.