Tom Brady sends ‘pep talk’ to Hazelwood Central student who received heart transplant

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis and Boston may have a lot of historic sports hate built up over the years but a recent high school graduate is giving us one reason to think a little better of one of our town’s long-time tormentors.

Meet Shaun, a Hazelwood Central student who got a graduation gift he’ll never forget. He was in the hospital for a heart transplant and couldn’t celebrate graduation with his classmates.

He had a ceremony all his own this week and was surprised by a pep talk from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Former Patriots player and Chesterfield native Dan Connolly helped make the connection between Brady and the hospital.

In other great news, Shaun was able to go home today.