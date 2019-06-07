St. Louis Blues on doorstep of Stanley Cup history with Game 5 win 2-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- In a postseason run full of firsts, the St. Louis Blues can add another to the list. For the first time in franchise history, the team is one win away from claiming Lord Stanley's Cup. The Blues defeated the Bruins 2-1 Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, to take a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. After being the victims of a handful of calls during the playoffs, the night will be remembered as one where the Blues were on the benefiting end of one such call.

After a scoreless first period that saw Jordan Binnington withstand a barrage of 17 Bruin shots to only 7 Blues scoring chances, St. Louis got on the board early in the second period when Zach Sanford, who grew up as a Bruins fan, fed Ryan O'Reilly with a between-the-legs assist that O'Reilly then put past Tuuka Rask less than a minute into action.

The Bruins nearly tied the game 6:30 into the third period when officials reviewed if Boston's David Krejci was able to get the puck past Binnington without pushing Binnington's pads into the goal. They decided it did not. With 9:24 to play, David Perron scored on a goal that may be long remembered in Boston and St. Louis, when David Perron scored after Tyler Bozak could have been penalized for a leg-whip trip on Boston's Noel Acciari.

The Bruins cut the lead in half three minutes later when Jake DeBrusk was assisted by Torey Krug.

Boston's lineup was a medical mystery heading into Game 5, as injuries to Defenseman Zdeno Chara, who suffered what's believed to have been a broken jaw in Game 4, returned to the lineup, while Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who has been recovering from a Game 2 concussion, remained out. The moves left former Blues captain David Backes a healthy scratch as Boston went with seven men on defense.

St. Louis continues a stretch of playing some of the team's best hockey on the road, notching a ninth win away from Enterprise Center during the playoffs. That's the second-most ever, with five teams sharing the record of road 10 wins in a single postseason. Jordan Binnington had 38 saves, and now stands as the all-time leader in wins by a rookie goaltender with nine, one ahead of Ron Hextall.

The Blues are now 9-1 after leading after two periods during the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is with the Blues in Boston and has the post game report after their Game 5 victory.